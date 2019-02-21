Credit scoring changes help boost credit scores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two companies are adding a new feature this year to help determine your credit score.

Experian will be offering a product called "credit boost." It will look at your utility payments to help to determine your credit score. You can decide whether you want the credit agency to have access to your bank account.

The second program called "Ultra-Fico" offered by FICO focuses on your checking and savings accounts. This gives lenders a better idea of how you're managing your finances overall. It can help if you have some savings, but are about to get denied for a loan.

Both services are free and will roll out later this year.

