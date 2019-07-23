Cruise ships are skipping stops in Puerto Rico

Two more cruise ships bypassed scheduled stops in san Juan as demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

The loss of tourism is impacting the island's economy. Tourism officials said the two ships would have generated a $1.3 million economic impact. Officials estimated the island missed out on a combined $760,000 from the Seaside and Equinox on Monday.

Royal Caribbean has canceled port calls to San Juan and said guest and crew safety and well-being is the top priority.

The protests were the result of hundreds of pages of Rosselló​'s texts having been leaked.

A demonstration in San Juan Monday night turned violent when protesters fired fireworks, bottles and rocks at police and officers fired back with tear gas.

Rosselló refuses to resign but said he does not plan to run for re-election.

