CSX Corp. reported a first-quarter net income of $834 million.

The Jacksonville railroad operator pushed through price increases and contained labor and fuel costs by running fewer, but longer trains.

CSX is the largest railroad operator in Chicago, which was gripped by an arctic "polar vortex" in January.

CSX's first-quarter net income rose 20 percent since the beginning of the year.



