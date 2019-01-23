Delta debuts new boarding process

Starting January 23, 2019, getting on board a Delta Air Lines flight is going to be a bit more complicated. At least, at first. The airline is doing away with its current zone boarding procedures in favor of a color-coded boarding process. Here's more about how it works and why it could delay when some frequent flyers get to their seats.

Despite the expansion in number of groups from six to eight, Delta said the new format hopes to "encourage fewer customers to line up in the gate area" and ultimately speed up boarding.

The Atlanta-based carrier will still begin boarding with passengers that need extra time, followed by premium passengers sitting in its Delta One suites (applicable on select domestic and all international flights) and then its new Premium Select cabin on some international flights or First Class on domestic flights.

After that, it gets complicated: The airline used to board the Sky Priority zone -- passengers sitting in Comfort+ and Gold and Platinum Medallion members -- together. Moving forward, that group will split into two, with Comfort+ passengers boarding first followed by Sky Priority, meaning high-spending members of its frequent flier program will have to wait a little bit longer.

Following that, Delta will board economy passengers by announcing Main Cabin 1 though 3, instead of Zone 1 though 4. Fliers that purchase Delta's cheapest tickets will board last in a new group: Zone 4 will now be called Basic Economy. Delta credit card holders and Silver Medallion members will board with Main Cabin 1.

Each section will have different colors displayed when they purchase their ticket on Delta's website and on airport screens to help.

While frequent flyers are anxious for positive changes, several that we talked to have ideas of their own.

Jim Connor told us, "My suggestion is, instead of boarding First Class people first, you should board people at the back of the plane so they are back there and out of the way."

Others like Mike Wall, who flies Delta a few times a year, say that is seems confusing.

"Yeah, I've heard it but I don't understand it yet," Wall said. "But, if it works it's great."

Delta (DAL) joins United (UAL) and American (AAL), which both recently revamped their boarding processes. The goal is to minimize delays and load planes quicker.

