Delta to cap ticket prices for flights ahead of Hurricane Michael

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While some travelers are preparing for a much-needed vacation, others are keeping tabs on a hurricane looming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Beginning Tuesday, Delta airfare to and from several Florida and Alabama markets will be capped at $299 for economy and $499 for premium tickets. This will run through Thursday. Customers will also be able to make one fee-free change to flights booked for either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The markets included in the Delta airfare cap are: Pensacola, Panama City, Destin, Fort Walton Beach and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have both chosen to waive fees for travelers needing to make changes to their itinerary.

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines was the first airline to enable a flexible rebooking policy at airports along the Gulf Coast.

Monday, American Airlines added a waiver covering flights to and from four cities—Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee.

