Delta top-ranked airline this year; Spirit moves up 2 spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Delta Airlines remains at the top but Spirit Airlines comes out of the basement in the annual airline quality rankings produced by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Wichita State University.

The nation's most comprehensive study of the performance of the largest airlines uses weighted averages and monthly performance data to measure on-time arrivals, involuntary denied boardings, mishandled baggage and a combination of 12 customer complaint categories. This is the 29th year of the report.

FULL REPORT: Airline Quality Rating 2019

Spirit said it has worked hard to improve its service over the past 18 months, and the study found it has improved in every category and was the most-improved air carrier in the study, moving it from ninth to seventh place in the rankings, above American and Frontier airlines.

Alaska, ranked No. 1 for the last two years, dropped to fourth in 2019. JetBlue and Southwest rounded out the top three in the latest rankings.



The two professors who run the study encourage travelers to take the airline passenger survey online.

