Dick's Sporting Goods sticking with gun policy

Dick's Sporting Goods said it will stop selling guns in 125 stores.

The company said other merchandise will be placed in the space, although its sales have suffered due to fewer hunters buying products.

Following a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland in February 2018 that left 17 students and staff dead, Dick's hiked up the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 and prohibited the sale of AR-15 style rifles.

Months later, the company announced it was destroying the weapons pulled from its shelves, rather than return them to the manufacturers.

The Associated Press reported this week that Dick's Sporting Goods' plunged 11 percent after the company reported a slide in sales during the fourth quarter and a weak forecast. A key sales figure fell 2.2 percent in the period, worse than what analysts were expecting.

