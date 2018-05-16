Disney, Target team up for beauty line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Disney is teaming up with Target to introduce an affordable new beauty line. Target x Disney includes more than a dozen Disney-themed products. They include bubble bath, face masks, mascara, and lipstick.

The Junk Food Lip Balms cost only $5, while the Mickey Mouse Charcoal Face Mask is just $3.

Target's beauty products have been gaining a lot of customers lately. The retailer recently created its first-ever exclusive fragrance. Target also started selling The Lip Bar, makeup created specifically for dark skin tones.

