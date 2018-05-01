Disney partners with Twitter for streaming content

Disney is teaming up with Twitter to create live news, sports and entertainment programming for the social network in a bid to attract online viewers and generate revenue through video streams.

Twitter and ESPN, the Disney-owned 24/7 sports cable network, are expected to announce specific shows in development this week, the companies announced in an emailed statement.

The deal will expand Twitter's streaming video offering and help Disney, whose media portfolio includes, among other properties, ESPN, ABC and the Disney Channel, reach audiences online.

Comcast, which owns NBC and MSNBC, and Viacom, the parent company of Comedy Central, MTV and BET, are among the content properties developing new material for Twitter.

The social network has more than 30 deals in the works to produce live and original programming for the platform's audience.

