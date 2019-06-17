Disney streaming could beat out Netflix

Disney is projected to sign up 130 million subscribers by 2024, according to a Wall Street analyst.

That's almost double Netflix's projected 79 million subscribers by the same year.

The subscribers will, however, be spread across multiple streaming services including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, which Disney has operational control of after agreeing to a deal with Comcast in May.

Disney+ is set to launch ahead of schedule starting in the U.S. in November.

Stocks in the Walt Disney Company leaped in response to the forecast.

