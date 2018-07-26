Disney to eliminate plastic straws by 2019

Plastic straws by the numbers Source: National Park Service

The Walt Disney Company announced Thursday they will eliminate single-use plastic straws and plastic stirrers at all owned and operated locations across the globe by mid-2019.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products. “These new global efforts help reduce our environmental footprint, and advance our long-term sustainability goals.”

The move comes after Starbucks announced they would not be using plastic straws at any of its 28,000 stores worldwide by 2020.

The Walt Disney Company says they will see a reduction of more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually.

