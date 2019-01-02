Drivers can expect cheap gas throughout January, analysts predict

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As we drive into 2019, Florida is still seeing a big dip in gas prices, and many gas stations in Jacksonville are charging less than $2.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

CHEAPEST GAS PRICES NEAR YOU

As of Tuesday, the average price for gas in Jacksonville was about $2.05, which is 35 cents less than 2018. GasBuddy.com forecasts January to be the month with the lowest prices for gas with the peak occurring in May.

In the video above, Crystal Moyer looks a the cheapest spots in town to fill up.

