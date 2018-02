If you get an email or see a link to a coupon for free Dunkin' Donuts, it's probably a scam.

Links appeared this week with the message about a free box of doughnuts to celebrate the company's 67th anniversary. The company says the coupons and those links are a scam.

The link requires you to answer three questions and then provide personal information. Fake giveaways have also targeted other companies like Pizza Hut and Starbucks.

