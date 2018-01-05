Duval County Clerk of Courts warns of increase in caller ID spoofing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a consumer alert for Jacksonville residents.

The Duval County Clerk of Courts on Friday warned the public about a recent increase in scam calls, which may appear to come from the Clerk’s Office.

A Clerk's Office spokesperson said the scam call uses caller ID fraud, which is also known as spoofing, and the caller may try to convince the person who answers the phone that a loved one is in jeopardy or that the person owes money for outstanding court fees.

According to the Clerk's Office, the caller may even pretend to be a clerk official or law enforcement officer, and direct people to contact another phone number to arrange payment to help their loved one or resolve their supposed debt.

“We wanted to ensure that the public was aware of the potential for these scam attempts,” Clerk Ronnie Fussell said. “Our office is committed to helping assist anyone who has questions about a suspicious call.”

The Clerk’s Office said it generally does not call to arrange payment for fees over the phone, and would never direct people to call another phone number to arrange payment.

Anyone who is unsure about a call can contact the Clerk’s Office Public Records Department by calling 904-255-1828 or sending an email to public.info@duvalclerk.com.

