Earth Works celebrates 30th anniversary with garden party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Earth Works is celebrating its 30-year anniversary by showing off 124 new solar panels at its Spring Garden Party. A1A Solar installed the 36.6 kilowatt photovoltaic system at Earth Works’ 12501 Beach Blvd. Garden Center.

The PV array produces an energy offset of 50,508 kilowatt-hours/year, which provides approximately 50 percent of all its electric usage.

“The sun naturally provides power to the plants and gardens we work with every day, and now to our Garden Center,“ said Doug McGregor at Earth Works.

“Solar energy is a cleaner alternative to traditional energy methods. We work every day to beautify our earth and want to make sure we’re doing our part to protect it. Solar panels also help us save on energy costs and keep prices low for our customers,” McGregor said.

Earth Works’ 30th Annual Spring Garden Party is free and open to the public on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be Q&A with A1A Solar, rock painting, live music, food trucks and salsa tasting.

Earth Works is a full-service landscape company with an on-site garden center. Visitors can shop for plants, hard goods, garden decor and pond supplies now while enjoying solar-powered electricity.

“Going solar is a smart decision for homeowners and business owners,” said Pete Wilking, A1A Solar’s founder and president. “Earth Works now enjoys a lower electricity bill and federal tax credits for going solar and further demonstrates its commitment to the environment.”

A1A Solar completed six commercial solar panel installs in 2017 and expects that number to increase by 20 percent in 2018.

The company, Florida’s largest residential solar contractor, uses Jinko Solar 295-W panels for installations. JinkoSolar recently leased a 400,000-square-foot warehouse in Cecil Commerce Center in Jacksonville, making it the first Chinese company to set up a factory in the U.S. after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on solar technology in January. Jacksonville is also home to Florida’s largest residential solar contractor, A1A Solar.

Veteran-owned A1A Solar Contracting provides residential and commercial solar electric photovoltaic design and system installations for homes, businesses and governmental agencies in Florida and throughout the Southeast US.

