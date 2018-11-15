eBay launches toy book for the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - eBay is launching a toy book ahead of the holiday season. But this one is a little different. It features rare and vintage items.

Some of the items include a Magic: The Gathering Alpha Black Lotus card. It's one of only 1,100 ever printed, and priced at $100,000.

Other items include a GI Joe Cobra Commander from 1983 ($200-400) and a life-sized LEGO Batman ($25,000).

You can find the catalog online at: http://ebay.com/Toybook. Or you can find a condensed version in People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.

The toy book will come to life in an interactive exhibit in New York's Chelsea Market on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.