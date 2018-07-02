Facebook admits to sharing user data with more companies

Facebook shares user data even more than originally thought.

The company released a 747 pages of documents revealing to congress their deals with app developers, device and software makers, contrasting their previous statements that it stopped sharing user information in 2015.

Facebook says it continued to share user information six months after it said it stopped.

The documents also revealed that Facebook shared personal information with 61 domestic and international companies, including Amazon and Spotify. The documents say 38 of those partnerships have ended, and 14 are ongoing.

This all comes months after the company shared that political analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, took data from 87 million facebook users.