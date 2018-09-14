Facebook to start fact-checking photos, videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Facebook will begin fact-checking photographs and videos posted to its site.

The company said it will use technology and human reviewers to try to staunch what it called "misinformation."

This all began following the 2016 presidential election, when posts were made by Russian agents attempting to interfere, according to examples released by some members of Congress.

Some of the doctored photos and videos in the past two years were shared hundreds of thousands of times.

In addition to technology, Facebook will rely on user feedback to help flag false content in videos and graphics--like it does now with articles.

