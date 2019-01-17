Facebook uses messages to choose target advertisements

Facebook users are still left wondering what the social media giant does with their information. A new survey shows that 74 percent of people are unaware that the company monitors their interests to sell advertisements.

Facebook uses your messages to target advertising.

Facebook users are allowed to view and control which of their interests are factored into brands' targeted ads. To view this, users have to access the 'Ad Preferences' menu.

The Pew Research Center says even after users found out that Facebook monitors their messages for targeted advertising, over half did not seem to mind.

According to the Pew study, over half of users are assigned a political label.

Facebook was the most used app on mobile devices in 2018.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.