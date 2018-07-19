FDA cracking down on use of the term "milk"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Plant-based and dairy alternatives calling themselves "milk" have soured the dairy industry's opinion of the products.

The US Food and Drug Administration may soon take up whether or not almond milk, coconut milk and other varieties are actually milk.

Some in the food industry are pushing the FDA to enforce "standards of identity" for these products and regulate the ability for non-dairy beverages to call themselves "milk."

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the label might only be allowed for animal milk in the future.

The FDA defines milk as a lacteal secretion from an animal, usually a cow. Some dictionaries include plants in the definition.

The National Milk Producers Federation welcomed the announcement of milk standards. They took to Twitter, saying they are encouraged by Gottlieb's comments and the idea of enforcing regulations that define milk as an animal product.

Renub Research said that they expect the global dairy alternatives market to cross $34 billion by 2024.

