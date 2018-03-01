February's sixth salmonella dog food recall announced this week

Carnivore Meat Co. is recalling a limited amount, 73 cases, of “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs.”

According to the recall posted on the FDA’s website, the implicated product was distributed in the continental U.S. through independent retailers and via online retailers Chewys.com and Amazon.com through direct delivery.

Consumers can identify the affected products by looking for the following label information: “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs” with “Lot #13753.”

Consumers can return the Vital Essentials product for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 920-370-6542.

Salmonella in dog food can bring vomiting, bloody diarrhea, fever and lethargic behavior to dogs who eat the food, but can also infect people who handle the food or touch surfaces where the food has been.

Here’s a list of recent salmonella pet food recalls:

▪ Raws for Paws ground turkey, Feb. 8.

▪ Smokehouse Beefy Munchies treats, Feb. 8. Smokehouse expanded its Beefy Munchies recall on Feb. 15 to include all lots, varieties and best by dates.

▪ Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, Feb. 10. These actually prompted an FDA alert concerning Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural after four recalls for salmonella or listeria and multiple complaints over a 16-month period. “The FDA has investigated six complaints of illness and death in animals that have eaten the recalled products,” the alert stated.

▪ Redbarn, 7-inch Bully Sticks, Feb. 15.

▪ TruPet, Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight treats, Friday.

This list doesn’t include Friday’s Northwest Naturals recall for listeria or the enormous Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Skippy, Ol’ Roy “withdrawal” of Feb. 15 because they might have pet euthanasia drug pentobarbital.

