Fire extinguishers, smoke alarms recalled due to equipment failures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Have you checked your smoke detector and fire extinguishers lately? There's a recall on Kidde brands due to equipment failures. State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is reminding all Floridians of the recall that was first announced in 2017 and 2018.

“It is important that Florida consumers are reminded of these recalls as faulty fire suppression and detection equipment could have life-threatening consequences during a fire emergency. Most people don’t think about their fire extinguisher or smoke alarm until it’s needed but they should be checked regularly to ensure they’re working properly. Fire extinguishers and smoke alarms are an essential part of a good home safety kit used to protect you and your loved ones from fire-related disasters,” Patronis said.

The recalls affect roughly 37.8 million Kidde brand fire extinguisher units and more than 450,000 Kidde brand smoke detectors nationwide. The fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

If you have the recalled items you should contact Kidde United Technologies to request free replacements and recall return instructions. Kidde fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and on Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers.

Find out here how to identify if your fire extinguishers and or smoke detectors are included in the recall.

