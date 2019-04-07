Fitbit agrees to settle sleep tracker class action lawsuit

Fitbit has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit which claims its sleep tracker devices are defective and do not work as advertised.

It only includes the FitBit Flex, One or Ulta models that were registered online.

Florida purchases must have been made between September 1, 2009 and October 27, 2014.

If you bought yours in Georgia, it must have been done between March 26, 2014 and October 27, 2014.

You can get up to $12.50 and must include the e-mail you used to register your Fitbit.

The deadline to apply is May 30.

