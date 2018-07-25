Florida mom combats mosquito bites with 'Bug Bite Thing'

The "Bug Bite Thing" sucks out saliva and poison left behind from insect bites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tourists and newcomers often come to Florida for its sunny weather, but often end up annoyed with the ever-agitating mosquito. Now, one Florida mom wants to help you deal with those itchy mosquito bites with the Bug Bite Thing.

The product is available online for less than $10. It has a 4-star rating on Amazon.

Kelly Higney, the mom behind the product, says she got involved because she is one of those people that truly suffer from bug bites. In a crowd, she says she is usually the only one to get bit.

According to the company's website-- Bug Bite Thing is an easy-to-use suction tool that quickly and effectively extracts insect saliva and venom from below the skin. The handles can be used as a stinger scraper. Removing these irritants keeps the bites from itching and swelling.

It won't prevent insect bites from happening, but it will help with relief after the initial sting. The device claims to eliminate the problem, instead of just masking it.

Bug Bite Thing says it will work on a wide range of bites and stings, including mosquitoes, bees, wasps, ants, black flies and more.

The device was clinically tested by Dr. Lotte Søgaard-Andersen of the University of Southern Denmark for wasps, bees and red ants.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.