Florida's food stamp enrollment soars $2.5 million in 1 month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In just one month, the number of people using Florida's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rose by 2.5 million applicants, according to the latest data on food stamp enrollment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Between September 2017 and October 2017, enrollment went up by 2,580,685 -- an 80.2 percent increase.

The influx of disaster assistance for residents affected by Hurricane Irma is likely behind the spike.

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service approved a request from the state to administer Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits to poor residents affected by the hurricane beginning Sept.10.

As of January, the USDA and Florida's Department of Children and Families --the program that administers food stamp benefits in Florida -- have not set a definitive end date for that program.

Last year's hurricane season also played a roll in a food stamp increase in Texas.

SNAP participants in the Lone Star state rose by 1,311,251, or 28.1 percent, from September to October after Hurricane Harvey destroyed parts of the state. The Texas Department of Health and Human services began handing out D-SNAP benefits on Sep. 13, to 39 eligible counties, which also may have contributed to the sharp rise in food stamp participation in the state.

Enrollment across the nation soared by nearly 3.5 million to 45,641,674 in the first month of Fiscal Year 2018, according to the most recent USDA data from October 2017 on nationwide SNAP participation.

The sharp increase in food stamp applicants in Florida and Texas combined over the one-month period totaled 3.8 million, bringing up the average food stamp participation in the country to levels not seen since 2015 during the Obama administration.

Last week, the USDA announced that the 2018 Farm Bill would propose pathways for food stamp recipients to get back to work, such as requiring able-bodied adults to work or enroll in job training to receive benefits.

