Food prices on the rise this year

Food prices are expected to rise this year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA said the expected increase in food prices this year ranges from 1 to 2 percent, compared to a 0.4 percnet gain for all of 2018.

The weather's impact on different regions of the country -- from drought to hurricanes to floods to fire -- is partly responsible.

Other factors for the rise in food costs include animal disease and higher oil prices.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.