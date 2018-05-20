Fruit mix, nuts sold at convenience stores, truck stops recalled

Hickory Harvest Foods of Akron, Ohio, has voluntarily recalled specific lots of its fruit mix and nuts due to the potential exposure to Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes,an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and fetal infection in pregnant women. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Items include:

9 oz. Island Fruit Mix in a plastic resealable bag

9 oz. Organic Nut Mix in our plastic deli tubs

1.3 oz. Raw Almonds in plastic tube nut bag

1.6 oz. Almond Raisin Mix in plastic tube nut bag

1 oz. Natural Pistachios in plastic tube nut bag

1.2 oz. Honey Cashews in plastic tube nut bag

There have been no reported consumer illnesses to date in association with this product. This recall was initiated after Hickory Harvest staff performed routine in house environmental testing, the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of production equipment.

These items were sold at Liberty Snacks, Heinens, Pilot Flying J, Travel Centers, Diamond Gasoline, and Petro locations in the dozens of states, including Georgia and Florida.

No other Hickory Harvest Foods products were impacted by this voluntary recall.

The following products are included in this product recall:

Item UPC Item description Lot numbers 0-36232-06052-9 Hickory Harvest: Island Fruit Mix 032019 0-36232-01871-1 Heinens: Organic Nut Mix 031919 8-04879-17157-7 Liberty Snacks: Raw Almonds 031919 8-04879-17158-4 Liberty Snacks: Almond Raisin Mix 032019 8-04879-17158-4 Liberty Snacks: Natural Pistachios 032019 8-04879-17154-4 Liberty Snacks: Honey Cashews 032119

Consumers with questions can contact customer service at Hickory Harvest Foods by calling 330-644-6266 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.