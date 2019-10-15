FTC: Factor in fees before reserving rental car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When looking for a rental car, you likely compare prices online before making a reservation.

But the Federal Trade Commission says it's important you compare the total cost, not just the advertised rate, as added fees can increase the base price.

"Pay attention to fees before you reserve your rental car to avoid surprises when you're at the rental counter or paying your bill," FTC Consumer Education Specialist Colleen Tressler wrote in a post Tuesday on the FTC's Consumer Information Blog.

According to the FTC, common fees include:

Taxes

Early or late return fees

Airport surcharges

Fuel charges

Out-of-state charges

Equipment-rental fees

Additional drivers

Drop-off fees

Tolls

Click here for more tips from the FTC on renting a car.

