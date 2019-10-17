FTC: More than half of unwanted calls are robocalls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Do you ever feel like robocalls will never end?

The Federal Trade Commission released a new set of numbers that shows there’s no end in sight.

In the last year, according to the National Do Not Call Registry Data Book for Fiscal Year 2019, there were nearly 400,000 complaints of unwanted calls, more than half of which were robocalls.

Medical and prescriptions, imposters and reducing debt calls were the top three complaints.

The FTC recommends if you get one of these calls to report it to donotcall.gov. That way, those numbers can be given to phone carriers that work on call-blocking and call-labeling solutions.



