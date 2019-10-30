FTC recommends the best way to fend off hackers

There is a data breach almost every month. These hackers are doing everything to get your personal information because it's worth some serious money.

Now, as a part of Cyber Security Month, the Federal Trade Commission says it's time to take the proper steps to protect your data.

Your cell phone hold some of your most personal information; emails, passwords, photos. But if that information ends up in the wrong hands, you could easily become a victim of identity theft.

Here’s what the FTC recommends:

Set your phone to lock automatically and create at least a 6 digit passcode

Always update your phone because usually updates include critical security patches

Use security software and update your personal computer regularly orr set it to update automatically

Protect your accounts

Use strong passwords

Consider using multi-factor authentication

Don’t enter personal information when using an unsecured network like free wifi

Keep your info to yourself

Phishing attacks by email or text may try to tick you into giving up information like passwords and account numbers so never give out your information to someone before you can verify who they are.

And don’t forget to back up your phone to a trusted computer. In case you do lose your phone, at least you don’t lose all your information.

