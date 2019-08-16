FTC warning: Don't fall prey to false claims in weight-loss ads

iStock / MartiSaiz

Some ads for weight-loss products promise miracles. They might say that the product works for everyone or will let you lose weight permanently.

Those claims are lies.

Dishonest advertisers will tell you anything to get you to buy their product. They might have images of “doctors” in their ads and even “news” reports to make you believe that the product works.

The Federal Trade Commission has investigated, sued and stopped many companies that made false weight-loss claims in their ads.

One such company, LeanSpa, used fake websites and false news reports to promote their bogus products.

Today, the FTC launched a new website, based partly on the LeanSpa case, to help people identify false weight-loss claims. At FTC.gov/WeightLoss you’ll find tips like the ones on this video:

The truth is that weight loss requires lifestyle changes. Doctors, dieticians, and other experts agree that the best way to lose weight is to eat less and exercise more.

But if you get wooed by a weight-loss ad with wild promises, all you’ll lose is your money.

And the products might not even be safe. Check out FTC.gov/WeightLoss for more information and share the tips with family and friends.

If you bought LeanSpa products, you may be eligible for a refund. You can find more information at FTC.gov/LeanSpa.

