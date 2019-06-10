Fun freebies, discounts to keep your kids busy this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Free" and "fun" are the two words parents want to hear this summer.

News4Jax has you covered with free and low-cost events offered throughout the summer to help keep your kids entertained and active.

Bowled over

Want to work on your bowling game? This is your chance.

Kids Bowl Free offers bowling around the country seven days a week.

Just click this link and then select your state or military base, pick the closest location and fill out the form.

Shoe rental is not included.

Movie madness

What’s better on a rainy summer day than a movie?

AMC Theatres, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas are all offering deals throughout the summer at their theaters.

For less than $5 per ticket, kids and parents can enjoy movies, such as "Despicable Me 3," "Smallfoot" and "Sherlock Gnomes."

For more information, including showtimes and prices for the theater near you, go to:

Get your hands dirty

For the kids who want to get creative, Home Depot is offering some hands-on learning events for free.

On Saturday, July 6, The Home Depot on Lane Avenue South will host hands-on tow truck workshops.

All kids get to keep their craft and receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last.

You have to register online before the event. Just click here.

Positive impact

Volunteering is the best way to have fun while giving back to the community.

Volunteer Match will help you find the perfect organization in your area that works for the whole family.

Follow your art

If you’re OK with shelling out a little money, the Cummer Museum offers a wide variety of classes for kids all summer.

Classes start at $10 per session.

For more information, go to cummermuseum.org.

Bon voyage

And if it's an adventure you're looking for, we've got some great ideas for "Places You Gotta Go That You Don't Know" from our series last month.

Don't miss some of these fantastic close-to-home getaways.

