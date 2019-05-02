Funding cut for Jacksonville apartments after failed inspections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mice, roaches and constant crime are how residents of Roosevelt Gardens Apartments have been describing their living conditions for years.

The government is now stepping in and will no longer fund the complex near UF Health hospital in Jacksonville after the apartments failed federal inspection not once, but twice.

"It's just so sad," resident Letitia Dixon said. "I'm so aggravated with these apartments."

Residents were notified earlier this year by U.S. the Department of Housing and Urban Development that they needed to find a new place to live or pay full rent.

The majority of the residents depend on government housing money to help make ends meet.

A meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss what happens next.

Dixon's frustration can visibly be seen. The mother of three lives in the complex with her young children. When asked how she would describe the complex in one word, her answer was "nasty."

In so many words, HUD agrees. Roosevelt Gardens has failed its last two inspections by the agency, scoring a 58 and a 56 last year.

For some perspective, a Westside apartment complex formerly named Eureka Gardens scored higher than Roosevelt Gardens in inspections. Eureka Gardens was at the center of an I-TEAM investigation into deplorable living conditions that prompted lawmakers to get involved and, eventually, another company took over the property, renaming it Valencia Way.

"I just hope I find a place for me and my kids, and we (are) good," Dixon said. "I can't do it out here anymore."

Dixon is one of the 200 tenants at Roosevelt Gardens who are expected to move out or shell out more money once the government funding is gone. The problem is they don't know where to go with the majority of residents using HUD vouchers

HUD has asked the city for recommendations as to where the tenants should move to that will accept HUD vouchers. The city sent back a letter saying it believes recommendations should fall under the Jacksonville Housing Authority, since they are the ones who issue the housing vouchers.

Below is the response News4Jax received Thursday from HUD:

"After one failed inspection, owners of HUD subsidized properties need to address the issues detected and demonstrate that corrective measures have been taken. A new inspection is then scheduled.



"Roosevelt Gardens failed two consecutive inspections. The owner failed to maintain the property in good repair and failed to provide a definitive plan of action to address the immediate and long-term physical needs of the property.



"On February 22, 2019, the owner was notified to discontinue entering into new leases under the Housing Assistance Payment contract with HUD. As each resident is relocated, HUD will discontinue paying subsidy for the unit; once all tenants have been relocated, the Housing Assistance Payment contract will be terminated.



"Because we are terminating the housing assistance payment contract with Roosevelt Gardens, HUD will provide relocation assistance and housing vouchers to eligible tenants.



"Roosevelt Gardens will no longer receive subsidy from HUD once all tenants have been given the opportunity to relocate with HUD’s assistance.



"Current eligible tenants at Roosevelt Gardens will be able to choose housing that passes inspection, where the landlord agrees to receive Section 8 vouchers as part of their payment and the tenant pays the rest. Those vouchers will be administered by the Jacksonville Housing Authority.



"All tenants have received written communications of the process; in February, a notification of HUD’s intention to terminate the contract with the property and to provide the residents with protection vouchers and offer relocation assistance.



"In March, HUD confirmed the information provided in February about offering relocation assistance and the Jacksonville Housing Authority provided a package with instructions on how to obtain the housing vouchers.



"In April, tenants received an invitation to attend meetings in person with a relocation contractor and the housing authority. The meetings (open to tenants only) will take place this month. The relocation process and vouchers will be discussed in detail.



"It is expected that relocation of all tenants will take around three months.



"Please note that tenants are not being forced to relocate but this property will no longer receive rental subsidy. Tenants who choose to remain at Roosevelt Gardens will have to contract directly with the owner and pay the full rent."

