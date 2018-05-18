GasBuddy ranks best bathrooms by state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're planning a trip this summer, you probably want to know where the best bathroom stops are.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 37 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears when road tripping is being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.

So GasBuddy made a list of the top restrooms in each state.

The top restrooms in Florida are at Wawa. The top spots in Georgia are at Quik Trip.

The data looked at criteria such as cleanliness and convenience.

Gas stations with above-average restroom ratings on GasBuddy saw a 33 percent increase in foot traffic, compared to those with below-average ratings.

The GasBuddy app shows real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

For a link to all of the best bathrooms by state, click here: https://business.gasbuddy.com/top-rated-gas-station-restrooms-2018/

