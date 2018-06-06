Get a call from someone posing as JEA? Here's what to do

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The JEA has noticed an uptick in scam phone calls targeting its commercial customers this week, according to a spokesperson.

Spokesperson Gerri Boyce said customers are getting scam calls from a toll-free number, claiming to be JEA and threatening to cut off their services unless they buy a pre-paid gift card.

Customers who receive these calls are urged to notify JEA immediately by dialing (904) 665-6000. Commercial customers can call (904) 665-6250 to speak with business support staff.

To learn more about how to protect yourself and avoid becoming a victim of a scam, visit JEA's online guide on service disconnection scams.

