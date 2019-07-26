Get free lipstick from MAC Cosmetics for National Lipstick Day Saturday through Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kiss this!

MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick. They want you to color your lips for National Lipstick Day!

Customers will need to make a $25 purchase before they can choose one free full-sized lipstick.

The free lipstick with purchase is available for three days – Saturday through Monday. This is different from past years when free lipstick was only given away on July 29.

The free lipstick will be available with online purchases and in stores.

