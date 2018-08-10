Get paid to lose weight

We'd all like to be paid a major bonus for hitting our target weights. The great thing is, now that can happen. You can lose pounds and gain dollars.

In a recent article in MoneyTalksNews.com, they listed several programs that enable you to bet on your own weight-loss goal. If you reach your goal, you win money. If you miss your goal, you lose money. The programs can help you and even your teammates reach goals and earn cash.

If you are ready for the rewards, here are some of the programs MoneyTalksNews.com discovered.

HealthyWage: You can enroll in either personal or team challenges. What you win depends on variables like how much weight you lose, how long it takes you to lose it and how much money you put up. To get an idea of how much you could earn, play around with the prize calculator on HealthyWage's website.



StickK: This program, described on its website as a "goal-setting platform," is based on the work of a Yale University economics professor. You can customize your goals and put the details - including any stakes - in writing as a "Commitment Contract." StickK describes stakes as "the price of failure." If you wager money and fail, the money goes to a recipient of your choice. This program also allows participants to put a price on their efforts to quit smoking.



DietBet: This program uses both financial incentives and social gaming to help you stick to your commitment. There are three games to choose from, each involving a different weight-loss goal, duration and bet amount.

Whether you choose one of these programs or a different one, the bottom line is the same: The only thing better than losing weight is gaining some cash while you do it.

