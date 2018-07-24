Goldfish crackers recalled due to health concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four varieties of "the snack that smiles back" have been voluntarily recalled by Pepperidge Farm due to a possible salmonella contamination.

“Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers," the company said in a press release.

The recall impacts the following varieties of the crackers:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The crackers were distributed nationwide. There have been no reports of illness. Pepperidge Farm was alerted to the possible contamination by its whey powder provider.

Customers who have bought the affected products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

