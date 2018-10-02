Google Maps update to save time on commute

Google announced its Google Maps update for Android and iOS users will come with some big changes, including Commute tabs, music integration, and more.

In a blog post, Google explains that the new "commuter" tab will provide users with all the information they need about their commute. It offers access to live traffic and transit information and will suggest alternative routes in case there is a delay from things like an accident or heavy traffic.

Google Maps is also offering "mixed-mode commutes" that will show you real-time status updates on public transit (trains, buses, etc.), so you know exactly where they are, and if your bus or train is running early or late.

Google said it will be available in 80 regions around the world initially but will continue to roll out to more areas.

Google Maps has also integrated music streaming services from Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music, so you don't have to switch back and forth to change a song while behind the wheel.

