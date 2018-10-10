Google unveils Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Google just announced its newest line of smartphones that may give the iPhone a run for its money.

The new line of Google Pixels is less expensive than the new iPhone. The Pixel 3 starts at $799 and launches on Oct. 18. The Pixel XL is larger and costs $899. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5 inch display, the XL has a 6.3 inch screen.

The new Pixel 3 will also have a spam call-screening feature that can screen suspicious calls and transcribe the message to help you determine whether to block or respond to the call.

It also claims to have a better battery life with a faster charge.

It will have a glass front and back like the iPhone.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.