Got a job offer in the mail? It might be too good to be true

YULEE, Fla. - The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a survey agent job scam that’s going around that could cost them their hard-earned money.

Scammers are sending out packages through the U.S. Postal Service or Fed-Ex, which contain cashier’s checks and letters saying the recipients have been hired for jobs reviewing retail stores.

The letters include instructions telling recipients to cash the checks and then visit a retail store to purchase gift cards. Once they buy the gift cards, they’re told to send back images of the gift cards.

In reality, there is no job offer, the checks will bounce and scammers will use the gift card numbers to spend the victims’ money before the victims realize what’s going on, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Some scammers send victims to several stores in a day, and repeat the process,” the agency added.

If you or someone you know receives an envelope or package like this, authorities recommend tearing it up and throwing it away. Under no circumstance you should follow the letter’s instructions.

The Sheriff’s Office has the following advice to avoid becoming a victim:

Never deposit a check from a total stranger. The check will likely bounce and the person cashing it could be on the hook for fees stemming from the bounced check.

It’s never a good idea to buy gift cards for a job, to bail someone out of jail or pay a bill. In addition, avoid giving gift card details to someone over the phone or via email.

If it sounds too good to be true, chances are it is. Legitimate employers do not make a habit of sending out unsolicited job offers or checks in the mail.

Wondering whether a package is a scam or not? Just call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at (904) 225-5174 and ask authorities to check it out.

