Harley-Davidson recalls motorcycles due to brake issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Harley-Davidson is recalling its Street motorcycles due to an issue with the brakes that could cause a rider to crash.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the recall, which includes just shy of 13,000 motorcycles in the U.S., didn't get published on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's website due to the government shutdown.

The recall affects the Street 500 and Street 750 models that were manufactured from May 19, 2015 through Dec. 6, 2018, the Sentinel wrote. The motorcycle's brakes could drag due to corrosion of a component, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Harley-Davidson told the Sentinel that dealerships will install new brake calipers to fix the problem. Harley said the recall will eventually get posted on the NHTSA's website.

