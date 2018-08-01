Health alert issued concerning wraps sold at Trader Joe's, Walgreens

Officials have issued a health alert concerning premade wraps sold at Trader Joe’s and Walgreens.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products may be contaminated with the intestinal parasite called Cyclospora after recalled romaine lettuce may have been used in the wraps and salads sold nationwide.

Items on the list in the health alert were produced July 15-18 and have a sell-by date of July 18-23.

Officials said the affected products have “EST. 39985 or P-39985” inside or next to the USDA mark of inspection.

Cyclospora can cause:

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite, weight loss

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Anyone who may be concerned about an illness due to the contamination should contact a health care provider.

Click here for the complete list of products named in the health alert.

