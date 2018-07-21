Health alert issued over 'Hungry Man' frozen chicken dinners

WASHINGTON, D.C. - You may want to check your freezer and get rid of a certain type of Hungry Man brand frozen dinners you may have. Federal officials have posted a public health alert regarding the frozen dinners because of concerns of possible Salmonella contamination of the whey powder used to make them.

Earlier this week, Flowers Foods Inc. recalled Swiss roll desserts from stores across the nation because Salmonella was found in whey powder used in their production.

Government officials said they have not had any reports of confirmed illnesses related to the frozen chicken dinners produced by Pinnacle Foods Inc., but there is concern that consumers may still have some of the particular type of chicken dinners in their freezers.

The frozen Hungry Man “Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz” microwave dinners are under USDA jurisdiction because they contain poultry.

The FSIS reported the problem was discovered on July 17 when Pinnacle Foods Inc. received notice from its supplier that the recalled whey powder ingredient was used in ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was used in mashed potatoes that are included in the Hungry Man chicken dinners.

You can identify the Hungry Man dinners that are at the center of the FSIS public health alert by looking for the following label information:

15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and a “best-buy” date of 9/6/19 and the establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the FSIS public alert.

Although people of any age can be infected by Salmonella, infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness that can result in hospitalization and life-long complications.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria, but in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop. Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms usually last for four to seven days and if you experience those symptoms, experts suggest you see a doctor.

