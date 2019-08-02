Help sick kids in hospitals while saving money at Ace

$5 donation gets you a free Ace blue bucket which saves you 20% off anything you can fit inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - You can save money preparing for the hurricane season and help save children's lives when you buy a blue bucket at ACE Hardware this weekend.

Get 20% OFF almost everything that fits in your bucket with a $5 donation August 3–5, 2018.

100% of the local donations stays local to support UF Health Jax and Wolfsons Children's Hospital.

Over 10 million kids are admitted to children's hospitals every year and the Children's Miracle Network has brought awareness and raised funds for local kids in hospitals since 1981.



