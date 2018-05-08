Hiding spots burglars always look first

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than two million home burglaries are reported each year in the United States. Police usually only solve 13% of all reported burglaries due to lack of witnesses or physical evidence. Below are some of the places burglars always look first.

Every 13 seconds a home is broken into. You may fall victim to a burglary at some point, so it’s better to be prepared and keep your valuables safe. Where do you keep your treasures?

Hiding things under the mattress is one of the oldest tricks in the book, so it’s best not to hide anything of value there. Another spot: the bedroom closet. Experts at McGoey Security Company suggest you store your items in a box that is purposely mislabeled with a boring name, like college textbooks. Crooks want to make quick cash, so they’ll be sure to browse your medicine cabinet looking for prescription pills they can sell. An empty vase may seem like a good place to hide your treasures, but chances are if you’ve thought about it, a burglar probably has too. Try adding flowers to the vase to throw them off. A spot you may not have thought of is your freezer. If you hide something in there, try making it blend in by wrapping it in an empty frozen vegetables bag. Another tip, always use a lock on your office drawers and never use a portable safe. Thieves will likely run off with it even if they can’t get it open right away.

If you’re going out of town, make sure to put your mail on hold, or get someone to stop in every day to pick it up. Your house may seem like an easy target if newspapers and mail keep piling up at your door.

