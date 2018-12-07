High chair poses fall risk to children, experts say

The convertible high chair made by Skip Hop has been recalled due to a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Experts say the high chair's legs can detach from the seat. This recall involves Skip Hop's Tuo convertible high chairs with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric.

LINK: Affected style numbers, date codes

The chairs were sold a Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from June 2017 through Dec. 2018.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and call Skip Hop at 888-282-4674 for a full refund.

The recall comes months after a similar chair by Skip Hop was also recalled, according to CPSC.

