Honda Pioneer ATVs recall due to crash risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Honda is recalling more than 80,000 off-road vehicles due to the risk of injury.

All model year 2016 through 2019 Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles are included in the recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Honda has received 15 reports of the throttle pedal sticking in the open position. Six crashes have been reported to Honda.

Click here for a list of the serial numbers included in the recall.

