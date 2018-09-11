How could Florence impact produce, seafood from North Carolina?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Florence tracks closer to the Carolinas, the powerful storm could potentially lead to serious heavy rain with inland flooding in North Carolina. That would mean the state's exports, such as fruits, vegetables and fresh seafood, would be affected.

Sellers at the Jacksonville Farmers Market on West Beaver Street told News4Jax that the impact on consumers depends on how badly the storm hits. They said it could result in a rise in prices, and it could also mean no crops or seafood will be imported from North Carolina.

Antonio Martinez, whose family has been selling produce at the Jacksonville Farmers Market for more than three decades, was selling peaches and grapes from North Carolina on Tuesday. He's worried Florence will hurt business.

"We are not being able to bring anything in," he said. "The storms comes, we're done."

Martinez said if they can’t get produce from North Carolina, they will have to get it from other states. He warned that comes at a price.

"We’re going to have to pay more money," he said. "Everything’s going to be so expensive, but we’re still going to have product. We got to have product."

In early fall, bell peppers, cucumbers, squash and tomatoes are in season in North Carolina. Those crops could be heavily impacted by significant rainfall and strong winds.

Prices will likely increase after the storm as early as next week.

At the market, a man named JR was selling seafood. He imports a third of what he sells from North Carolina.

JR said the fishermen he's talked to up there are concerned about Florence.

"They're all leaving there. (They said), 'I'll be packing up, getting the kids and families, animals all in shelter,'" he said. "Docks will be ruined. Trees will be broken. Lines will be down. Houses will be flooded. Houses will fly away. It's just going to be devastating."

With all that trash and debris, JR said, the fishing industry would not be able to use nets.

"Virginia oysters are probably going to be put on hold. They start Oct. 1. It might damper some of that. It’ll depend on what the storm does," the seafood seller said. "Mussels will be affected -- clams, red fish, flounder."

Fortunately, JR said, there are other species of fish that won't be affected, but consumers will notice certain seafood will be more expensive or not available.

News4Jax also spoke to a farmer about his crops in town. He said his farm has taken a hit from all the rain, so he's worried that Florence could potentially bring even more rain to the area. But he added that it could be much worse.

