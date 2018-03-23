How to block robocalls and telemarketers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - If you are getting bombarded by telemarketers or robocalls, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has some advice to help stop unwanted calls on your mobile or home phone.

For your mobile phone, FTC officials say to check what built-in features your phone has and see what services your carrier offers.

You can also download a call-blocking app. Some are free, while others charges a monthly fee. Some of the apps will access your contacts. The result will be that calls might be stopped, ring silently, or go straight to voicemail.

For your home phone, see what services your carriers offers; some are free, but others charge a monthly fee.

You can also install a call-blocking device. Some use blacklists to stop unwanted calls or divert calls to voicemail. Others use whitelists of approved numbers.

If your home phone uses internet known as VOIP, FTC officials suggest you look into internet-based services. Your carrier might be able to help. These services are either free, or cost a monthly fee. If you’re not sure if your phone uses VOIP check with your carrier.

With blocking services, undesired calls might be stopped, ring silently, or go straight to voicemail.

You can also register your phone for free on the National Do Not Call Registry.

After you register, other types of organizations may still call you, such as charities, political groups, debt collectors and surveys.

If you receive an unwanted call after your number has been on the National Registry for more than 30 days, report it to the FTC.

If the caller is found in violation, the company they are with could face thousands in fines, or even be banned from telemarketing altogether.

